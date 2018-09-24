NWS 9-24-18 afternoon
National Weather Service

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a cold front should move through the Madison area Tuesday, bringing much cooler weather for the remainder of the week.

The National Weather Service said there's a chance for a few strong thunderstorms, but no watches or warnings have been issued.

Temperatures will be in the low 60s the rest of the week starting Wednesday.

The day-to-day outlook:

Don't get caught by surprise: Get weather alerts emailed to your inbox

  • Monday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 61.
  • Tuesday: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon, high near 72. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible, more in storms.
  • Tuesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 48.
  • Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high near 62.
  • Wednesday night: Mostly clear, low around 45.
  • Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers, high near 63.
  • Thursday night: A 30 percent chance of showers, low around 44.
  • Friday: Mostly sunny, high near 60.
  • Friday night: A 20 percent chance of showers, low around 45.
  • Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers, high near 60.
  • Saturday night: A 30 percent chance of showers, low around 45.
  • Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers, high near 63.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.