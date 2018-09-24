Showers and thunderstorms associated with a cold front should move through the Madison area Tuesday, bringing much cooler weather for the remainder of the week.
The National Weather Service said there's a chance for a few strong thunderstorms, but no watches or warnings have been issued.
Temperatures will be in the low 60s the rest of the week starting Wednesday.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Monday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 61.
- Tuesday: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon, high near 72. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible, more in storms.
- Tuesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 48.
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high near 62.
- Wednesday night: Mostly clear, low around 45.
- Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers, high near 63.
- Thursday night: A 30 percent chance of showers, low around 44.
- Friday: Mostly sunny, high near 60.
- Friday night: A 20 percent chance of showers, low around 45.
- Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers, high near 60.
- Saturday night: A 30 percent chance of showers, low around 45.
- Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers, high near 63.