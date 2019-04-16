Getting yard work done in south-central Wisconsin this week might be a bit difficult, unless you can do it between showers and storms.

The National Weather Service is forecasting rain through Thursday, followed by a great looking Easter weekend.

Tuesday morning showers are expected to clear for the afternoon with partly sunny skies and a high of 63, but showers and thunderstorms return late Tuesday night.

South-central Wisconsin could see upwards of three-quarters of an inch of rain on Wednesday and Wednesday night, as well as a chance for some patchy fog around lunch time.

The high should top out at 58 on Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to fall on Thursday as more rain is in the forecast, with the thermometer reading 47 by 4 p.m., precipitated by a change in wind direction from the southwest to northwest.

We could see a shower early Friday before skies become partly sunny, with the high reaching 54.

Saturday looks great with sun and a high of 63, then there's more of the same on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and a high of 67.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible again Sunday night and Monday, with the high topping out at 58 to start the work and school week.

Monday's high of 57 was normal for April 15 and 30 degrees below the record high of 87 for the date, set in 2002.

The low of 22 was 14 degrees below normal and only 4 degrees above the record low of 18 for the date, set in 1928 and tied in 2014.

No precipitation (rain and melted snow) fell at the airport on Monday, keeping the April total at 1.07 inches, 0.59 inches below normal.

The record precipitation total on April 15 was 1.51 inches in 1998.

During the meteorological spring of March through May, Madison has received 1.99 inches of precipitation, 1.87 inches below normal.

Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 7.49 inches of precipitation, 0.95 inches above normal.

Snow totals stayed at 1.7 inches for April, 0.1 inches below normal; 4.5 inches for spring, 4.3 inches below normal; and 56.0 inches for the snow season, 6.1 inches above normal.

The record snowfall on April 15 was 4.5 inches in 1923.