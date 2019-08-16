Showers and thunderstorms could hit south-central Wisconsin through early next week, according to forecasters.
The best day of the next several should be Saturday, and the best chances for showers and storms should be Saturday night, the National Weather Service said.
On Friday in Madison, there’s a 50 percent chance for showers and storms, mainly before 4 p.m., under mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 77 and south winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour turning out of the southwest in the afternoon.
There’s a slight chance for showers and storms early overnight, with a low around 60.
Saturday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 80 and calm wind becoming south winds around 5 mph in the afternoon, but there’s a 70 percent chance for showers and storms overnight Saturday into Sunday, with possible rain totals of a quarter- to half-inch and a low under 67.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms are 40 percent Sunday, mainly before 1 p.m.; 20 percent Sunday night, after 1 a.m., and Monday; 30 percent Monday night, mainly after 1 a.m., and Tuesday, mainly after 1 p.m.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Sunday, partly sunny Monday and Tuesday, and mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, with highs near 81, 83, 84, 78 and 76, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 65, 68, 63 and 58.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few showers Friday morning, showers and storms developing in the late evening and night Saturday ending in scattered showers Sunday morning, possible storms overnight Monday into Tuesday, and a few storms Tuesday.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 79 at 3:40 p.m., 1 degree below the normal high and 16 degrees below the record high of 95 for Aug. 15, set in 1955 and 1988.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 55 at 5:16 a.m., 4 degrees below the normal low and 18 degrees above the record low of 37 for Aug. 15, set in 1979.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, keeping Madison’s August total at 1.99 inches, 0.11 inches below normal. Madison’s meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total stayed at 12.92 inches, 2.1 inches above normal. The 2019 total stayed at 28.73 inches, 6.08 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Aug. 15 is 2.67 inches in 1993.