Sharply colder overnight and Wednesday for south-central Wisconsin, strong warm-up to follow

Next 12 Hours
It will be sharply colder overnight and Wednesday for south-central Wisconsin, but a strong warm-up will follow and continue into early next week, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Tuesday, look for partly sunny skies, a high near 28 and west winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
Overnight, there’s a 30% chance for snow before 8 p.m., with gradually clearing skies, a low around 6 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, producing wind chill values of 10 below to zero.
Wednesday’s forecast features increasing clouds, a high near 18 and northwest winds at 5 to 15 mph turning out of the south in the afternoon, again producing wind chill values of 10 below to zero.
The Weather Service predicted no more chances for precipitation through Monday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Thursday, mostly cloudy Friday, mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, and mostly cloudy Monday, with highs near 34, 39, 40, 43 and 44, and lows Wednesday night through Sunday night around 15, 23, 26, 29 and 32.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a possible few evening flurries then very cold overnight Tuesday into Wednesday with wind chills down to 10 below, a cold Wednesday, and then a warming trend that will have highs in the 40s Saturday through Monday, with no chances for precipitation.
You have free articles remaining.
Monday’s high in Madison was 29 at 3:31 p.m., 1 degree below the normal high and 28 degrees below the record high of 57 for Dec. 16, set in 1959.
Monday’s low in Madison was 19 at 7:32 a.m., 3 degrees above the normal low and 37 degrees above the record low of 18 below for Dec. 16, set in 1876.
Officially, 0.01 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, boosting Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.09 inches, 0.95 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 44.95 inches of precipitation, 11.17 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 16 is 0.55 inches, set in 1879.
Officially, 0.2 inches of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, giving Madison a December and meteorological winter total of 0.5 inches, 6.5 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total rose to 16.2 inches, 5.1 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 16 is 4.4 inches, set in 2008.
Photos: A look back at the frigid 'polar vortex' of 2014