Sharply colder overnight and Wednesday for south-central Wisconsin, strong warm-up to follow

It will be sharply colder overnight and Wednesday for south-central Wisconsin, but a strong warm-up will follow and continue into early next week, according to forecasters.

In Madison on Tuesday, look for partly sunny skies, a high near 28 and west winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

Overnight, there’s a 30% chance for snow before 8 p.m., with gradually clearing skies, a low around 6 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, producing wind chill values of 10 below to zero.

Wednesday’s forecast features increasing clouds, a high near 18 and northwest winds at 5 to 15 mph turning out of the south in the afternoon, again producing wind chill values of 10 below to zero.

The Weather Service predicted no more chances for precipitation through Monday.

Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Thursday, mostly cloudy Friday, mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, and mostly cloudy Monday, with highs near 34, 39, 40, 43 and 44, and lows Wednesday night through Sunday night around 15, 23, 26, 29 and 32.