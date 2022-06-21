Severe weather threat ends for Dane County; much cooler weather expected Wednesday

8:45 p.m. Update: A weak thunderstorm continues in southeastern Dane County, but most of the activity has pushed off to the east. While some stray showers and weak storms are still possible for the next couple of hours, no additional severe thunderstorms are expected.

Now that the cold front has cleared us, we can look forward to quiet and much cooler weather for a couple of days. Low temperatures tonight will reach around 65. Wednesday looks very nice with high temperatures around 82 and much lower humidity than Tuesday. It will be a breezy afternoon with wind gusts around 20 mph.

Lows will reach around 59 degrees Wednesday night. Dry conditions are still expected on Thursday with highs around 85 degrees and still comfortable humidity. Isolated showers and storms are forecast to return to the area late Thursday night and continue through Friday.

8:00 p.m. Update: The severe thunderstorm warning for northern Dane County has expired as the storm that prompted it has weakened some. It and another storm that popped up to the south continue to slide to the east across Dane County, away from Madison. Heavy rain and lightning are still occurring and wind gusts around 40 mph and pea size hail cannot be ruled out. If you're in the southeastern part of Dane County, remain indoors until these storms pass.

7:40 p.m. Update: The severe thunderstorm warning continues with the storm currently over Sun Prairie. This storm now has a history of causing wind damage with tree limbs reported down in Windsor. Wind gusts up to 60 mph and up to nickel size hail are still possible. Continue to remain indoors until this storm passes.

7:25 p.m. Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northern Dane County until 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 60 mph and up to quarter size hail are expected as the storm moves east. Remain indoors until this storm passes.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

