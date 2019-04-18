STORM SPOTTERS WALL CLOUD

The tornado that struck Stoughton on August 18, 2005, is seen southwest of Highway 51 as it approached the city. June is the month with the largest number of tornadoes in Wisconsin, with 95 percent of tornadoes occurring between the months of April and September.

 DALE BERNSTEIN, NOAA/NWS

Do you know what severe weather looks like, and what to do if a bad storm hits your neighborhood?

You can learn how to be a severe weather spotter and how to stay safe in a storm by attending one of two free sessions on Tuesday at the Middleton Police Station.

The classes are from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., then again from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the station at 7341 Donna Drive in Middleton. No registration is required.

Dane County Emergency Management is hosting the National Weather Service severe weather spotter classes. The same materials will be covered in both sessions.

Don't get caught by surprise: Get weather alerts emailed to your inbox

"Severe weather is the most prevalent hazard in Dane County," said J. McLellan, population protection planner for Dane County Emergency Management.

"Being prepared for severe weather includes not only learning about what is in the skies, but taking action to prepare your household before severe weather strikes," McLellan said.

Dane County residents can get weather warning alerts through Emergency Management at https://em/countyofdane.com/warning.

