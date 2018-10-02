NWS 10-2-18 afternoon
National Weather Service

A strong cold front moving through Wisconsin Wednesday could produce severe weather in southern Wisconsin, including the chance for tornadoes.

The National Weather Service said there's a slight risk for severe storms from southwest Wisconsin through Dane County and up to northeast Wisconsin, with an enhanced risk to the northwest and a marginal risk to the southeast.

The biggest risks are large hail and damaging winds, and the possibility of an isolated tornado, mostly west of Madison.

After a dry Thursday, rain is in the forecast all the way through Monday.

The day-to-day outlook:

  • Tuesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m., low around 57.
  • Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m., high near 78.
  • Wednesday night: A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 51. Winds gusting up to 30 mph. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.
  • Thursday: Sunny, high near 59.
  • Thursday night: A 70 percent chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm, low around 48.
  • Friday: A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 63. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.
  • Friday night: An 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 57. Up to three-quarters of an inch of rain is possible.
  • Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 68.
  • Saturday night: A 40 percent chance of showers, low around 49.
  • Sunday: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 64.
  • Sunday night: A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 54.
  • Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 73.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.