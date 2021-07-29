Severe weather in Wisconsin causes widespread damage

The tornado warnings started in Wausau and eventually were issued for Waukesha, Jefferson and Milwaukee counties around 1 a.m. Thursday.

National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Gehring said there were likely a handful of tornadoes that touched down in Jefferson and Waukesha counties, but damage in Middleton and Cross Plains was likely the result of straight-line winds.

There were reports of trees snapped and uprooted in Middleton and Cross Plains, where hundreds of customers are without power.

Cross Plains Police Chief Tony Ruesga said power was continuing to be restored in the village around 7:30 a.m. after “pretty strong winds” swept through the area and knocked out electricity to about 900 customers.

At least a dozen trees were felled in Cross Plains, including some that were still blocking roads in the morning, he said, but there was no existing safety hazard. There were no injuries or major structural damage to report, Ruesga said.

“We’re still kind of scanning the city, and people are just waking up, so we might find something more in the future,” he said. “But at this point, we’re not finding anything major.”