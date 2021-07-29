Severe weather in Wisconsin causes widespread damage

Next 12 Hours
Strong thunderstorms caused widespread damage across Wisconsin, left tens of thousands without power and triggered tornado warnings.
The severe weather stretched from the Mississippi River to Lake Michigan and began Wednesday evening in northwestern Wisconsin. By 2 a.m. Thursday, the numerous tornado warnings around the state had expired.
Initial reports by area emergency management agencies indicated most of the damage in south-central Wisconsin was limited to downed power lines, trees and some structural damage in areas stretching from Cross Plains to Watertown to Oconomowoc.
Utility crews were working to restore service to thousands of power customers who lost service across the state. Electricity was knocked out to about 90,000 customers across the state.
Alliant Energy is reporting more than 20,000 customers lost power across southern and central Wisconsin. We Energies says more than 40,000 customers in the southeastern corner of the state, and more than 20,000 customers of Wisconsin Public Service lack power in central Wisconsin.
The tornado warnings started in Wausau and eventually were issued for Waukesha, Jefferson and Milwaukee counties around 1 a.m. Thursday.
National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Gehring said there were likely a handful of tornadoes that touched down in Jefferson and Waukesha counties, but damage in Middleton and Cross Plains was likely the result of straight-line winds.
There were reports of trees snapped and uprooted in Middleton and Cross Plains, where hundreds of customers are without power.
Cross Plains Police Chief Tony Ruesga said power was continuing to be restored in the village around 7:30 a.m. after “pretty strong winds” swept through the area and knocked out electricity to about 900 customers.
At least a dozen trees were felled in Cross Plains, including some that were still blocking roads in the morning, he said, but there was no existing safety hazard. There were no injuries or major structural damage to report, Ruesga said.
“We’re still kind of scanning the city, and people are just waking up, so we might find something more in the future,” he said. “But at this point, we’re not finding anything major.”
The National Weather Service estimated wind gusts of up to 70 mph in Johnson Creek, and an observer reported a 68 mph gust in Lone Rock, about seven miles northwest of Spring Green.
The weather service reports multiple trees down and buildings damaged in eastern Jefferson County and in Oconomowoc, where wind gusts reached 60 mph.
Weather service crews are on the ground today assessing damage.
“Plenty of other areas had damaging winds,” Gehring said. “There’s plenty of damage out there.”
A dispatcher with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said there were no injuries reported in connection to the storms as of 6:45 a.m. but could not provide more information on the extent of storm damage.
The National Weather Service placed nearly the entire state of Wisconsin under a severe thunderstorm watch until 2 a.m. Thursday.
Dane County Sheriff Sgt. Pat Schellenberger said it was a “pretty routine” storm night for deputies responding to safety hazards. At least a dozen or so trees fell onto county roadways, he said. The Sheriff’s Office hadn't responded to any property damage reports as of 6:45 a.m., Schellenberger said.
A 70 mph wind gust was reported at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday in Merrill in Lincoln County, according to the weather service. Numerous trees and power lines were reported down in Merrill.
A 78 mph wind gust was reported at Weston in Marathon County at 9 p.m., according to the weather service.
Gehring said a cold front is pushing through Wisconsin today that should bring lower temperatures and humidity Friday. The next chance of storms is Saturday afternoon.