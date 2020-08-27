Severe weather, a tornado possible as storms move through to break southern Wisconsin heat wave

Next 12 Hours
Severe weather, including a tornado, is possible tornadoes as storms move through later Thursday into Friday, breaking the heat wave that has been baking southern Wisconsin this week, according to forecasters.
The area will see heat index values in the upper 90s Thursday, with highs falling to the 80s Friday as the front moves through, and then 70s into next week, the National Weather Service said.
Storms are likely to develop by later Thursday afternoon, with chances continuing through the night. Some of the storms may be severe, with large hail and damaging winds the main threats, and heavy rain also possible, the Weather Service said.
Storms are likely Friday as low pressure and an associated cold front move through. Some of the storms may be severe, large hail and damaging winds again the main threats again, heavy rain possible, and a tornado not out of the question, the Weather Service said.
Where exactly the heaviest rain and strongest storms will occur is uncertain, depending on how far south the frontal boundary drops, meteorologist Denny VanCleve said.
In Madison on Thursday, there’s a 20% chance for showers and storms after 3 p.m., with mostly sunny skies, a high near 91, heat index values as high as 97, and west winds around 10 miles per hour.
Overnight, there’s a 50% chance for showers and storms as the low falls to around 70.
Chances for showers and storms are 80% Friday and Friday night, with possible rain totals of three-quarters of an inch to an inch Friday and a quarter- to half-inch Friday night, the Weather Service said.
The high Friday should be near 84, with southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph, and the low Friday night around 61.
After a quiet weekend, chances for showers and storms return at 50% Monday and Monday night, and 30% Tuesday through Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny gradually becoming sunny Saturday, sunny Sunday, mostly cloudy Monday, and mostly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs near 75, 74, 74, 72 and 76, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 53, 57, 54 and 55.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts isolated storms, mainly later in the day Thursday; storms developing, mainly north of Madison overnight; scattered storms Friday; a few storms possible Monday; and an isolated shower possible Tuesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 89, 84, 77, 75, 74, 73 and 76, and overnight lows around 70, 61, 54, 57, 56 and 54.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 90 at 3:24 p.m., 12 degrees above the normal high and 5 degrees below the record high of 95 for Aug. 26, set in 1953.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 73 at 2:18 a.m., 15 degrees above the normal low and 34 degrees above the record low of 39 for Aug. 26, set in 1964.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, keeping Madison’s August total at 1.49 inches, 2.12 inches below normal. Madison’s meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total stayed at 14.15 inches, 1.82 inches above normal. The 2020 total stayed at 27.76 inches, 3.6 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Aug. 19 is 2.74 inches in 2016.
Photos: Remembering Wisconsin's deadliest tornado in 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
Front page of the Minneapolis Tribune on June 13, 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
Wisconsin State Journal front page June 13, 1899
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!