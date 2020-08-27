Severe weather, a tornado possible as storms move through to break southern Wisconsin heat wave

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Severe weather, including a tornado, is possible tornadoes as storms move through later Thursday into Friday, breaking the heat wave that has been baking southern Wisconsin this week, according to forecasters.

The area will see heat index values in the upper 90s Thursday, with highs falling to the 80s Friday as the front moves through, and then 70s into next week, the National Weather Service said.

Storms are likely to develop by later Thursday afternoon, with chances continuing through the night. Some of the storms may be severe, with large hail and damaging winds the main threats, and heavy rain also possible, the Weather Service said.

Storms are likely Friday as low pressure and an associated cold front move through. Some of the storms may be severe, large hail and damaging winds again the main threats again, heavy rain possible, and a tornado not out of the question, the Weather Service said.

Where exactly the heaviest rain and strongest storms will occur is uncertain, depending on how far south the frontal boundary drops, meteorologist Denny VanCleve said.

In Madison on Thursday, there’s a 20% chance for showers and storms after 3 p.m., with mostly sunny skies, a high near 91, heat index values as high as 97, and west winds around 10 miles per hour.