Severe thunderstorms, tornado possible on Saturday for southern Wisconsin

Severe thunderstorms that could include a tornado or two are possible on Saturday afternoon and early evening for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
The overall severe risk is low, but large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes are possible, with the tornado threat west of the Milwaukee Metro area, the National Weather Service said.
On Friday in Madison, look for cloudy skies, a high near 71 and winds developing out of the southeast around 5 miles per hour in the morning.
There’s a 20% chance for showers overnight after 4 a.m., as the low falls to around 57.
Saturday’s forecast features a 90% chance for showers and storms, with a quarter- to half-inch of rain possible, a high near 73 and east winds at 5 to 10 mph.
Overnight Saturday into Sunday, there’s an 80% chance for showers and storms, with a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain possible, and a low around 61.
The Weather Service said the chances for showers and storms are 50% Sunday and Sunday night, 60% Monday, 50% Monday night, 60% Tuesday, 40% Tuesday night, 50% Wednesday, 40% Wednesday night, and 50% Thursday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Sunday, mostly cloudy Monday, and partly sunny Tuesday through Thursday, with highs near 84, 83, 80 and 81, and lows Saturday night through Wednesday night around 61, 67, 66, 65 and 65.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Guy Brown forecasts a passing afternoon sprinkle Friday, showers developing overnight late, scattered showers and storms Saturday, possible isolated late-day storms Sunday, and a few storms possible Sunday night through Thursday.
Brown said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 70, 74, 81, 83, 76, 78 and 78, and overnight lows around 55, 59, 62, 58, 60, 62 and 62.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 69 at 4:44 p.m., 1 degree below the normal high and 20 degrees below the record high of 89 for May 21, set in 1972.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 54 at 5 a.m., 6 degrees above the normal low and 24 degrees above the record low of 30 for May 21, set in 1997 and 2002.
A trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, keeping Madison’s May precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 3.16 inches, 0.85 inches above normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 8.67 inches, 0.76 inches above normal. The 2020 total stayed at 11.35 inches, 0.76 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for May 21 is 3.66 inches in 2004.
With no snow on Thursday, Madison’s May total stayed at zero, 0.2 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 3 inches, 6.8 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 53.7 inches, 2.8 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for May 21 is a trace in 1969.
Photos: Remembering Wisconsin's deadliest tornado in 1899
Front page of the Minneapolis Tribune on June 13, 1899
Wisconsin State Journal front page June 13, 1899
