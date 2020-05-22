Severe thunderstorms, tornado possible on Saturday for southern Wisconsin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Severe thunderstorms that could include a tornado or two are possible on Saturday afternoon and early evening for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.

The overall severe risk is low, but large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes are possible, with the tornado threat west of the Milwaukee Metro area, the National Weather Service said.

On Friday in Madison, look for cloudy skies, a high near 71 and winds developing out of the southeast around 5 miles per hour in the morning.

There’s a 20% chance for showers overnight after 4 a.m., as the low falls to around 57.

Saturday’s forecast features a 90% chance for showers and storms, with a quarter- to half-inch of rain possible, a high near 73 and east winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday, there’s an 80% chance for showers and storms, with a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain possible, and a low around 61.

The Weather Service said the chances for showers and storms are 50% Sunday and Sunday night, 60% Monday, 50% Monday night, 60% Tuesday, 40% Tuesday night, 50% Wednesday, 40% Wednesday night, and 50% Thursday.