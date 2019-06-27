The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for a large part of Wisconsin, including Dane County, the watch in effect until 7 p.m.
Counties included in the watch are Adams, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Lafayette, Marathon, Marquette, Monroe, Portage, Richland, Sauk, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon, Waupaca, Waushara and Wood.
Severe thunderstorms are possible in Wisconsin Thursday as the hottest days of the year are forecast into next week.
The National Weather Service said the biggest threats from the storms will be damaging winds, large hail and very heavy rainfall.
The storms are expected to move out of Minnesota and come into Wisconsin this afternoon and continue into the night, but the timing of the storms is iffy, so stay abreast with changing weather as the day goes on.
The storms rolling through won't cool the temperatures, as we are in the midst of the hottest stretch of weather in Wisconsin so far this year.
27 Storm Track meteorologist John Zeigler said highs will be in the upper 80s through Monday, the hottest days coming on Saturday and Monday when he's looking at highs of 89 both days.
Thursday should be a nice day before the rains come, with mostly sunny skies and 87, Zeigler said.
The Weather Service said there are slight chances for showers and thunderstorms almost every day and night through Wednesday, except for Sunday when no rain is in the forecast.
Rain chances are pegged at 20% Saturday, Saturday night and Sunday night, and at 30% Monday through Wednesday.
Wednesday's high of 85 was 4 degrees above normal and 11 degrees below the record high of 96 for June 26, set in 1931 and tied in 1980.
The low of 58 was 1 degree below normal and 13 degrees above the record low of 45 for the date, set in 1974.
No rain fell at the airport, keeping the June and meteorological summer (June through August) rainfall totals at 2.83 inches, 1.11 inches below normal.
The record rainfall on June 26 was 3.19 inches in 2013.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 18.64 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 2.87 inches above normal.