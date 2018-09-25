The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for southern Wisconsin, including Madison, because of storms building up to the west.
The watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday for Dane, Dodge, Green, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha counties.
The primary danger in any severe weather from this system is damaging winds, but there also is a chance for an isolated tornado.
The severe thunderstorm watch extends into northern Illinois, including Chicago, and the northeast corner of Iowa.
The storms are associated with a cold front moving through the upper Midwest.
In Madison, rain is possible by mid-afternoon and should clear out during the early evening, making way for much colder weather.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Tuesday afternoon: An 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. A quarter-inch of rain is possible, more during storms.
- Tuesday night: A 60 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7 p.m., low around 48.
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high near 62.
- Wednesday night: Mostly clear, low around 46.
- Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers, high near 64.
- Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 46.
- Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m., high near 59.
- Friday night: A 30 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m., low around 40.
- Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m., high near 56.
- Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m., low around 41.
- Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers, high near 61.
- Sunday night: A 60 percent chance of showers, low around 49.
- Monday: A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 65.