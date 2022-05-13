Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Dane County

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued Thursday night for Dane, Columbia and Rock counties.

The warning for Dane and Columbia counties is in effect from 7:06 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., the National Weather Service said. Rock County has a warning until 7:30 p.m. Wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail are possible in all three counties.

A line of storms stretching from Stoughton to Evansville was moving east at 15 mph around 6:50 p.m., the National Weather Service said. At 7:06 p.m., a severe storm was over Marshall, moving north at 15 mph.

Hail damage to cars is expected. Roofs, siding and trees could see wind damage.

"For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building," the National Weather Service said.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.