Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Dane County

The National Weather service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northern Dane County and other areas of south-central Wisconsin shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday.

The storm could bring quarter-size hail and winds up to 50 mph, the Weather Service said. The warning is in effect until 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

Trained weather spotters identified the severe storm at 5:06 p.m. near Lake Wisconsin, moving northeast at 55 mph, the Weather Service said.

The warning is for southwestern Green Lake County, central Columbia County, northern Dane County, southeastern Marquette County and east-central Sauk County.

Madison is not one of the cities included in the warning, but will be under a wind advisory later in the evening.

The wind advisory is in effect from 12 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday morning for south-central and southeast Wisconsin, including Dane County and the surrounding area. Gusts of up to 50 mph are possible, the Weather Service said.

