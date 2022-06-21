Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Dane County

7:40 p.m. Update: The severe thunderstorm warning continues with the storm currently over Sun Prairie. This storm now has a history of causing wind damage with tree limbs reported down in Windsor. Wind gusts up to 60 mph and up to nickel size hail are still possible. Continue to remain indoors until this storm passes.

7:25 p.m. Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northern Dane County until 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 60 mph and up to quarter size hail are expected as the storm moves east. Remain indoors until this storm passes.

This story will be updated with additional information.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

