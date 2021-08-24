Severe storms Tuesday afternoon could offer southern Wisconsin a break in heat wave

Next 12 Hours
Thunderstorms in the afternoon that could become severe and include damaging winds may offer some relief for southern Wisconsin as heat index values soar into the 90s on Tuesday, according to forecasters.
A large complex of storms over Minnesota and west central Wisconsin will track into central and southern Wisconsin in the afternoon and possibly linger into the evening, said Mark Gehring, National Weather Service lead forecaster.
Heat index values will reach well into the 90s Tuesday, and might even crack 100 on Wednesday, when there is uncertainty on the amount of cloud cover and rain, which would keep temperatures a little cooler, Gehring said.
Chances for storms will continue through the weekend, which would help ease what remains a very dry 2021 for the area. Officially, 0.18 inches of rain fell Monday at the Dane County Regional Airport, but Madison remains 0.53 inches below normal for August, and 10.09 inches below normal for the year.
Rounds of flooding downpours and damaging wind gusts are expected across the region through midweek, AccuWeather reported.
"While a major outbreak of severe thunderstorms is not anticipated, the main threats from the thunderstorms will be from strong wind gusts that can reach as high as 80 mph and flash flooding in some cases," AccuWeather meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo said.
Wind gusts as high as 91 miles per hour were reported in South Dakota Monday night, AccuWeather said.
The pattern will be set up by a bubble of strong high pressure with hot and humid air that is forecast to linger over Oklahoma through Wednesday, with storms developing over the northern edge of the hot and humid air.
In Madison on Tuesday, there’s a 30% chance for showers and storms, mainly between 1 and 3 p.m., with mostly sunny skies, a high near 89, heat index values as high as 97, and south winds at 5 to 10 mph, the Weather Service said.
There’s a 50% chance for showers and storms overnight as the low falls to around 72.
Wednesday again has a 30% chance for showers and storms, mainly before 10 a.m., with mostly sunny skies, a high near 88, heat index values as high as 95, and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph turning out of the west in the afternoon.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms continue at 20% Wednesday night; 40% Thursday; 60% Thursday night, with possible rain totals of a quarter- to half-inch; 50% Friday and Friday night; 30% Saturday and Saturday night; and 40% Sunday and Sunday night.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Thursday through Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday and Monday, with highs near 84, 85, 86, 85 and 78, and lows Wednesday night through Sunday night around 66, 64, 69, 69 and 61.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts possible storms Tuesday, mainly later in the day; possible isolated showers and storms overnight; possible storms Wednesday, later on Thursday through Friday night; a possible isolated storm Saturday; and possible storms Sunday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near90, 89, 85, 87, 89, 87 and 79, and overnight lows around 73, 68, 67, 70, 70 and 63.
Monday’s high in Madison was 87 at 4:21 p.m., 8 degrees above the normal high and 11 degrees below the record high of 98 for Aug. 23, set in 1947.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 60 at 4:14 a.m., 1 degree below the normal low and 17 degrees above the record low of 43 for Aug. 23, set in 1952.
Officially, 0.18 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, boosting Madison’s August total to 2.6 inches, 0.53 inches below normal. For meteorological summer (June through August), Madison’s precipitation total rose to 8.78 inches, 4.14 inches below normal. The 2021 total rose to 15.96 inches, 10.09 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Aug. 23 is 3 inches in 1910.