Severe storms, tornadoes possible for southern Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon

Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are possible for southern Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon, with the favored area from Madison northwest, southwest and south, including Janesville, Darlington, Dodgeville and Reedsburg, according to forecasters.

A few of the storms may produce hail to 1.5 inches and wind gusts as high as 60 miles per hour, along with tornadoes, the National Weather Service said.

The storms may cause localized heavy rain and street flooding, but widespread flash flooding is not expected.

Nearly 50 million Americans live in the severe thunderstorm risk zone Tuesday through Wednesday night, with Tuesday’s storms extending along roughly a 1,100-mile swath from northern Illinois to central Texas, AccuWeather said.

Areas at higher risk than southern Wisconsin for tornadoes include eastern Iowa and northeastern Missouri to northern and central Illinois, AccuWeather said.

The U.S. tornado count for 2020 was 492 as of April 26, and this year is on pace to rank among top years for twisters. Since the 1950s, 2011 had the most tornadoes at 1,894.

