Severe storms, tornadoes possible for southern Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon

Next 12 Hours
Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are possible for southern Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon, with the favored area from Madison northwest, southwest and south, including Janesville, Darlington, Dodgeville and Reedsburg, according to forecasters.
A few of the storms may produce hail to 1.5 inches and wind gusts as high as 60 miles per hour, along with tornadoes, the National Weather Service said.
The storms may cause localized heavy rain and street flooding, but widespread flash flooding is not expected.
Nearly 50 million Americans live in the severe thunderstorm risk zone Tuesday through Wednesday night, with Tuesday’s storms extending along roughly a 1,100-mile swath from northern Illinois to central Texas, AccuWeather said.
Areas at higher risk than southern Wisconsin for tornadoes include eastern Iowa and northeastern Missouri to northern and central Illinois, AccuWeather said.
The U.S. tornado count for 2020 was 492 as of April 26, and this year is on pace to rank among top years for twisters. Since the 1950s, 2011 had the most tornadoes at 1,894.
Much of the Madison area was under a dense fog advisory through 10 a.m., and after the fog burned off, skies were expected to be mostly cloudy, with a 70% chance for showers and storms starting in the afternoon and likely after 3 p.m., with possible rain totals of a quarter- to half-inch, the Weather Service said.
The high should be near 68, with light south winds turning out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
The chance for showers and storms is 60% overnight, with possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop, and a low around 48.
There’s an 80% chance for showers Wednesday, 40% Wednesday night and 30% Thursday, with less than a tenth of an inch possible Wednesday.
Wednesday should feature a high near 53, with north winds at 20 to 25 mph and gusting as high as 40 mph, Wednesday night a low around 42, and Thursday sunny skies and a high near 59, with north winds still gusting to 25 mph.
The Weather Service said mostly quiet weather should follow with a 20% chance for showers Saturday night, and a 30% chance Sunday through Monday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Friday, and partly sunny Saturday through Monday, with highs near 66, 72, 67 and 61, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 40, 50, 50 and 44.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts showers and storms developing Tuesday around midday, scattered showers overnight into Wednesday night, then quiet weather.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 65, 53, 63, 68, 71, 65 and 58, and overnight lows around 46, 42, 38, 48, 49, 42 and 40.
Monday’s high in Madison was 61 at 5:32 p.m., 1 degree below the normal high and 24 degrees below the record high of 85 for April 27, set in 1952.
Monday’s low in Madison was 43 at 11:56 p.m., 3 degrees above the normal low and 19 degrees above the record low of 24 for April 27, set in 1976.
Officially, 0.35 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, boosting Madison’s April precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 1.69 inches, 1.36 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total rose to 5.16 inches, 0.09 inches below normal. The 2020 total rose to 7.84 inches, 0.09 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for April 27 is 1.79 inches in 1956.
With no snow on Monday, Madison’s April total stayed at 0.2 inches, 2.3 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 3 inches, 6.5 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 53.7 inches, 3.1 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for April 27 is 1.2 inches in 2019.
Photos: Remembering Wisconsin's deadliest tornado in 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
Front page of the Minneapolis Tribune on June 13, 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
Wisconsin State Journal front page June 13, 1899
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!