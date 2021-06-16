Severe storms Thursday for southern Wisconsin could ease drought and high fire danger, but also cause damage

Next 12 Hours
Severe storms Thursday for southern Wisconsin could ease the drought and high fire danger, but also cause damage, according to forecasters.
The main threat will be winds gusting to 60 mph, with a secondary threat for up to 1-inch diameter hail, as well as lightning and localized flooding from the storms projected to move through southern Wisconsin Thursday afternoon through early Friday, according to forecasters, National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Stumpf said.
The exact track of the storms is uncertain, but there are better chances for severe weather west of Milwaukee, Stumpf said.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday asked people to stay vigilant and avoid burning due to high fire danger across much of the state.
The drought monitor indicates the southeast and southern portions of Wisconsin are experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions.
Officially, Madison has recorded just 0.1 inches of rain in June and meteorological summer (June through August), 2.55 inches below normal, while the 2021 total of 7.28 inches is 8.5 inches below normal.
Areas with high fire danger include the counties of Adams, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, La Crosse, Lafayette, Langlade, Marquette, Milwaukee, Monroe, Ozaukee, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Racine, Richland, Rock, Rusk, Saint Croix, Sauk, Sawyer, Trempealeau, Vernon, Walworth, Washburn, Washington, Waukesha, Waushara, Winnebago and Wood.
Areas of moderate fire danger include the counties of Ashland, Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Iron, Kewaunee, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Portage, Price, Sheboygan, Taylor, Vilas, Waupaca and Winnebago.
The DNR said it has responded to 765 wildfires burning more than 1,900 acres so far this year, and many more have been suppressed by local fire departments and federal partners.
The good news is that the long-term forecast for later in June is cooler weather and more rain for the north-central U.S., which has been very hot and dry so far this month, AccuWeather said.
A shift in the jet stream will allow batches of much cooler air to dive southeastward from central Canada and across a large part of the region in the coming days, according to AccuWeather lead long-range meteorologist Paul Pastelok.
"Chicago experienced a temperature departure of 9.4 degrees above average during the 15 days of June, but by the end of June, enough waves of cool air should impact the city to knock the overall monthly departure to about 5.0 degrees above average," Pastelok said.
Temperatures will fall to 6-12 degrees below normal from the Dakotas through much of the Midwest beginning around Monday, and the cool snap could stick around and last for several days, AccuWeather said.
And a rainy episode may move from west to east through the region from Sunday to Monday, providing a thorough soaking across parts of the northern Plains and Midwest that are in need of rain.
In Madison on Wednesday, look for sunny skies, a high near 81 and northeast winds around 5 mph, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 56, there’s a 30% chance for showers and storms on Thursday, mainly after 4 p.m., with mostly sunny skies, a high near 89 and south winds at 10 to 15 mph.
The chance for showers and storms is 70% overnight Thursday into Friday, with possible rain totals of 1 to 2 inches, as the low falls to around 68.
The chance for showers and storms is 30% Friday, mainly before 7 a.m., with mostly sunny skies, a high near 89 and west winds at 5 to 15 mph.
Chances for showers and storms return at 60% Sunday and Sunday night, and 40% Monday.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Saturday, partly sunny Sunday, mostly sunny Monday, and sunny Tuesday, with highs near 81, 84, 78 and 75, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 59, 58, 64 and 52.
27 Storm Track meteorologists Max Tsaparis and Blaise Keller forecast possible isolated showers and storms Thursday, showers and storms overnight, a few morning showers and storms Friday, possible scattered showers and storms Sunday, possible showers and storms Sunday night, and a few possible showers Monday.
Tsaparis and Keller said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 81, 88, 88, 79, 80, 77 and 74, and overnight lows around 56, 68, 57, 57, 61 and 53.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 82 at 2:33 p.m., 3 degrees above the normal high and 11 degrees below the record high of 93 for June 15, set in 1994.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 58 at 11:59 p.m., the normal low and 21 degrees above the record low of 37 for June 15, set in 1965.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s June and meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total at 0.1 inches, 2.55 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 7.28 inches, 8.5 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for June 15 is 2.59 inches in 1981.