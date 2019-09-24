On Sept. 23, 1928, a trace of snow was recorded in Madison. On Sept. 23, 2019, it hit 74 degrees with plenty of sunshine in Madison.
And there is no hint of way-too-early snow in the forecast. Instead, severe thunderstorms again are the weather worry, according to forecasters.
Storms are expected to move into the area from the west and northwest during the mid- to late evening hours Tuesday. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but a few strong storms are possible, with strong wind gusts the main concern, the National Weather Service said.
Storm chances will return Thursday night through Friday, with more heavy rain possible on Friday, the Weather Service said.
In Madison on Tuesday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 78 and southwest winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 30 mph.
Overnight, there’s a 50 percent chance for showers and storms, mainly after midnight, as the low falls to around 62.
Wednesday’s forecast features a 10 percent chance for showers and storms before 7 a.m., then mostly sunny skies, a high near 70 and west winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph.
After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 51, Thursday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 66 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph.
You have free articles remaining.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms return at 50 percent Thursday night; 70 percent Friday, with possible rain totals of three-quarters of an inch to an inch; 50 percent Friday night; 20 percent Saturday; 40 percent Saturday night and Sunday; and 30 percent Sunday night and Monday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Friday, partly sunny Saturday, mostly cloudy Sunday, and partly sunny Monday, with highs near 69, 64, 70 and 76, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 55, 53, 54 and 63.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts scattered showers and storms late Tuesday evening and overnight, a few possible morning showers Wednesday, a few showers developing late Thursday night, scattered showers and storms Friday, a few possible showers Saturday, a possible isolated shower Sunday, and a possible isolated storm next Monday.
Monday’s high in Madison was 74 at 3:26 p.m., 5 degrees above the normal high and 18 degrees below the record high of 92 for Sept. 23, set in 2017.
Monday’s low in Madison was 54 at 11:27 p.m., 7 degrees above the normal low and 28 degrees above the record low of 26 for Sept. 23, set in 1974.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s September and meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 5.58 inches, 3.1 inches above normal. The 2019 total stayed at 35.17 inches, 7.87 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Sept. 23 is 2.55 inches in 1970.