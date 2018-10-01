Storms that seemed to be on a rail going across southern Wisconsin are expected to continue into Monday evening, with some storms possibly turning severe.
The National Weather Service said the best chances for severe weather are in counties closer to the Illinois state line.
"A few storms could become severe, producing large hail and damaging winds, and an isolated tornado also is possible," the Weather Service said.
Heavy rainfall could result in urban and rural flooding, and rises in river levels.
Rain is in the forecast practically all week except for Thursday during the day.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Monday night: A 100 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 52. Up to three-quarters of an inch of rain is possible.
- Tuesday: A 10 percent chance of showers before 7 a.m., high near 62.
- Tuesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 57.
- Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 a.m., high near 78.
- Wednesday night: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 54. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny, high near 62.
- Thursday night: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 50.
- Friday: A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 64.
- Friday night: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 53.
- Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 66.
- Saturday night: A 40 percent chance of showers, low around 49.
- Sunday: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 63.