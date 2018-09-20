Showers and thunderstorms moving into south-central Wisconsin late Thursday could become severe in areas north of Madison, forecasters said.
The first round of storms that started early Thursday morning is expected to end by late morning, with skies turning sunny and temperatures rising to the mid-80s, 27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said.
The overnight rain totaled about a half-inch at Dane County Regional Airport, but areas to the southwest received much more, with Fennimore in Grant County getting close to 3 inches and parts of Iowa getting over 5 inches of rain.
Local law enforcement officers said some roads were washed out or under water in the region, so drivers should use caution when driving.
Flood warnings or watches are in effect in numerous counties, including Jefferson, Rock, Crawford, Grant, Lafayette and Green Lake counties.
The second round of storms is tied to a cold front, with temperatures falling and winds gusting up to 35 mph, the National Weather Service said.
Friday's high is forecast at 62, the same as the overnight low, with clouds and winds gusting up to 30 mph.
Saturday and Sunday should be sunny but cool, with highs of 65 on Saturday, the first day of fall, and 70 on Sunday.
Monday should start out with good weather, sun and 73, but there's a good chance for showers and thunderstorms at night, continuing on Tuesday.
Tuesday's high is forecast at 69 and Wednesday should be 66, with mostly sunny skies, the Weather Service said.
Borremans is looking at a clouds and sun mix next Thursday with a few showers possible and a high of 64.
Wednesday's high of 68 was 3 degrees below normal and 25 degrees below the record high of 93 for Sept. 19, set in 1948.
The low of 56 was 7 degrees above normal and 24 degrees above the record low of 32 for the date, set in 1956.
Only 0.15 of an inch of rain fell at the airport through midnight, bringing the September and meteorological fall (September through November) rainfall total up to 3.35 inches, 1.30 inches above normal.
The record rainfall on Sept. 19 was 1.94 inches in 2013.
Since Jan. 1, 39.38 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow) has fallen in Madison, 12.51 inches above normal.