A cold front later in the day on Tuesday could bring severe weather to south-central Wisconsin, with a big drop in temperatures the ultimate result of the front.
Forecasters said there's a slight to marginal risk for severe weather in Dane County, with damaging winds the main threat, including a chance for a weak, isolated tornado.
Rain could start by mid-afternoon and continue into the night, the National Weather Service said. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible in Madison, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
The forecast high of 74 on Tuesday will seem balmy compared to the highs the rest of the week.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans is forecasting highs of 61 on Wednesday, 65 on Thursday, 59 on Friday, 55 on Saturday and 59 on Sunday.
Overnight lows are expected to drop to the upper 30s and low to mid-40s.
The Weather Service said there's a slight chance for rain Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and a good chance Sunday night into Monday.
It should be warmer on Monday with a high of 68, then back to the low 60s next Tuesday, Borremans said.
Monday's high of 76 was 8 degrees above normal and 13 degrees below the record high of 89 for Sept. 24, set in 2017.
The low of 51 was 4 degrees above normal and 25 degrees above the record low of 26 for the date, set in 1976.
No rain fell at the airport on Monday, keeping the September and meteorological fall (September through November) rainfall total at 4.08 inches, 1.50 inches above normal.
The record rainfall on Sept. 24 was 2.07 inches in 1899.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 40.11 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 12.71 inches above normal.