Thunderstorms, some which could become severe, are forecast in south-central Wisconsin on Monday, with warmer temperatures right around the corner.
The National Weather Service said scattered thunderstorms are expected from late Monday morning into the early evening, with small hail and gusty winds expected to occur in the storms.
Isolated severe thunderstorms also are possible, with large hail and strong winds, but no tornadoes are expected at this time.
Monday's high is only expected to reach 75, but the rest of the week looks like we'll be in the 80s.
There's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon with the high topping out at 84, then rain goes away on Wednesday, with sunshine and a high of 83.
27 Storm Track chief meteorologist Bob Lindmeier said an isolated thunderstorm is possible on Thursday with a high of 86, then a few thunderstorms are possible again on Friday with a high of 84.
The weekend looks pretty good with partly sunny skies, a slight chance for showers and storms and a high of 86 on Saturday, then mostly sunny skies and 84 on Sunday.
Sunday's high was the normal 80 for June 23, 16 degrees below the record high of 96, set in 1995.
The low of 65 was 6 degrees above normal and 28 degrees above the record low of 37 for the date, set in 1972.
A quarter-inch (0.25) of rain fell at the airport, raising the June and meteorological summer (June through August) rainfall totals up to 2.30 inches, 1.19 inches below normal.
The record rainfall on June 23 was 2.25 inches in 1994.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 18.11 inches of precipitation, 2.79 inches above normal.