Severe storms possible Friday afternoon, evening for southern Wisconsin

Severe thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon and evening for southern Wisconsin, with damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour and large hail the main hazards, and also a low risk for a few tornadoes north of a line from Madison to Milwaukee, according to forecasters.

Earlier Friday prior to daybreak, scattered storms are possible west of Madison, while there will be chances for more storms at times late Sunday through Tuesday, with lightning the main hazard expected, the National Weather Service said.

The severe storm threat on Friday will stretch from the central Plains to the Great Lakes, “bringing a damaging wind and hail threat as they form initially in the afternoon, with an additional flash flood threat increasing as the afternoon and evening progresses and storms congeal into larger lines and clusters," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz.

On Thursday in Madison, look for sunny skies, a high near 81 and winds developing out of the west around 5 mph in the afternoon, the Weather Service said.

Overnight, there’s a 10% chance for showers and storms after 5 a.m., as the low falls to around 63.

