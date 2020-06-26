Severe storms likely, tornadoes possible for southern Wisconsin Friday afternoon, evening

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Severe thunderstorms are likely for southern Wisconsin Friday afternoon and evening, with damaging winds up to 70 miles per hour and some embedded tornadoes in the line of storms the main hazards, according to forecasters.

The storms are likely to develop between noon and 8 p.m., with the main area for severe weather south of a line from Wisconsin Dells to Port Washington. Hail up to an inch and flash flooding also are possible but lower risks, the National Weather Service said.

The storms come with an uptick in heat and humidity in the north-central U.S., AccuWeather said.

"A disturbance shifting southward out of Canada will meet a surge of hot and humid air across the northern and central Plains and Midwest," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Smerbeck said.

On Thursday, hail up to the size of a baseball was reported across the Plains by the Weather Service. Friday the threat for severe storms shifts south and east, stretching from the central Plains to the Great Lakes.

A line of storms moved through south-central Wisconsin around daybreak Friday, with winds of 30 to 40 mph and small hail.

