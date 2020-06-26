Severe storms likely, tornadoes possible for southern Wisconsin Friday afternoon, evening

Next 12 Hours
Severe thunderstorms are likely for southern Wisconsin Friday afternoon and evening, with damaging winds up to 70 miles per hour and some embedded tornadoes in the line of storms the main hazards, according to forecasters.
The storms are likely to develop between noon and 8 p.m., with the main area for severe weather south of a line from Wisconsin Dells to Port Washington. Hail up to an inch and flash flooding also are possible but lower risks, the National Weather Service said.
The storms come with an uptick in heat and humidity in the north-central U.S., AccuWeather said.
"A disturbance shifting southward out of Canada will meet a surge of hot and humid air across the northern and central Plains and Midwest," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Smerbeck said.
On Thursday, hail up to the size of a baseball was reported across the Plains by the Weather Service. Friday the threat for severe storms shifts south and east, stretching from the central Plains to the Great Lakes.
A line of storms moved through south-central Wisconsin around daybreak Friday, with winds of 30 to 40 mph and small hail.
In Friday in Madison, there’s an 80% chance for showers and storms, with possible rain totals of 1 to 2 inches, a high near 83, and south winds at 5 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph, the Weather Service said.
Overnight, the chance for showers and storms continues at 80 percent, mainly before 1 a.m., with possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that develop, as the low falls to around 67.
Saturday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 85 and northwest winds around 5 mph.
After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 63, there’s a 20% chance for showers and storms after 1 p.m. on Sunday, with mostly sunny skies, a high near 86 and calm wind becoming southeast winds around 5 mph in the afternoon.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms continue at 40% Sunday night, 50% Monday, 40% Monday night, 50% Tuesday, 30% Tuesday night and Wednesday, 20% Wednesday night, and 30% Thursday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Monday, and partly sunny Tuesday through Thursday, with highs near 88, 87, 87 and 87, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 66, 68, 66 and 64.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Guy Brown forecasts scattered showers and storms Friday, with some possibly strong to severe; scattered showers and storms decreasing late overnight; a possible isolated shower south of Madison; and a few storms possible Monday through Thursday.
Brown said highs for Monday Friday through Thursday should be near 82, 86, 87, 88, 89, 88 and 88, and overnight lows around 64, 62, 66, 67, 66 and 66.
Q: Why does the severe weather threat increase as spring and summer approach?
Thursday’s high in Madison was 82 at 3:05 p.m., 1 degree above the normal high and 15 degrees below the record high of 97 for June 25, set in 1988.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 54 at 5:20 a.m., 5 degrees below the normal low and 18 degrees above the record low of 36 for June 25, set in 1979.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s June and meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total at 3.79 inches, the normal. The 2020 total stayed at 17.4 inches, 1.78 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for June 25 is 2.17 inches in 1969.
Photos: Remembering Wisconsin's deadliest tornado in 1899
Front page of the Minneapolis Tribune on June 13, 1899
Wisconsin State Journal front page June 13, 1899
