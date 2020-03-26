Severe storms, heavy rain, flooding possible for southern Wisconsin over weekend

Severe storms, heavy rain and flooding are possible for southern Wisconsin this weekend, according to forecasters.

Periods of moderate to heavy rain Friday night into Saturday night will likely cause several rivers to rise above flood stage, with spotty street flooding also possible Saturday afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service said.

There is the potential for an outbreak of dangerous thunderstorms, including tornadoes, over the central U.S. starting late this week, AccuWeather said.

"While the traditional severe weather elements, such as hail, damaging winds, vivid lightning and flash flooding are likely with the upcoming event, the setup may also produce tornadoes," said AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist Eddie Walker. "The first storms in the upcoming rounds of severe weather may focus in a relatively small area from southeastern Kansas to parts of central Missouri during Thursday night.”