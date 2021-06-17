Severe storms expected to cross southern Wisconsin later Thursday into early Friday

Severe thunderstorms are expected to cross southern Wisconsin later Thursday into early Friday, bringing winds gusting to 60 mph, possible 1-inch diameter hail and heavy rain that may cause localized flooding, according to forecasters.

A complex of storms is projected to form and quickly merge into a line over western Wisconsin that will move to over southeastern Wisconsin and linger into the early Friday morning. Along with the threats of wind, hail and flooding rain, there is a low risk for a tornado in far southwest Wisconsin Thursday evening, said Chris Stumpf, National Weather Service lead meteorologist.

Stumpf said that while confidence has grown that strong to severe storms will track across southern Wisconsin Thursday evening into early Friday morning, storms to the west Thursday morning may add some uncertainty to where storms develop and eventually track Thursday night.

Whatever rain that falls will be much-needed, with Madison officially having recorded just a tenth of an inch of rain in June, 2.72 inches below normal, while the 2021 total of 7.28 inches is 8.67 inches below normal.

More rain could fall when chances for storms return Sunday into Sunday night.