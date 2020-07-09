Severe storms expected later on another hot day for southern Wisconsin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Southern Wisconsin will see heat index values in the mid-90s on Thursday, before thunderstorms are expected to develop in the afternoon and evening that could be severe, according to forecasters.

There is a small chance for storms late in the morning, with scattered to numerous storms expected to develop in the afternoon and evening between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. A few storms may be severe, with damaging wind gusts to 60 miles per hour, 1-inch hail, and heavy rain that may produce localized flooding, the National Weather Service said.

There is a small chance for more storms Friday, Saturday night and Sunday, and storm chances return Tuesday and Wednesday, the Weather Service said.

As a cold front slowly advances southward in the Plains and Midwest on Thursday, showers and storms will develop in the zone where the front meets the hot and humid air in place, AccuWeather said. The storms are likely to move east and could impact areas as far east as Chicago before weakening later Thursday night.