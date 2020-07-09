Severe storms expected later on another hot day for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin will see heat index values in the mid-90s on Thursday, before thunderstorms are expected to develop in the afternoon and evening that could be severe, according to forecasters.
There is a small chance for storms late in the morning, with scattered to numerous storms expected to develop in the afternoon and evening between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. A few storms may be severe, with damaging wind gusts to 60 miles per hour, 1-inch hail, and heavy rain that may produce localized flooding, the National Weather Service said.
There is a small chance for more storms Friday, Saturday night and Sunday, and storm chances return Tuesday and Wednesday, the Weather Service said.
As a cold front slowly advances southward in the Plains and Midwest on Thursday, showers and storms will develop in the zone where the front meets the hot and humid air in place, AccuWeather said. The storms are likely to move east and could impact areas as far east as Chicago before weakening later Thursday night.
Thursday is not expected to be as hot as Wednesday, when the heat index hit 102 in Pardeeville, 101 in Dodgeville, and 100 in Brooklyn, Middleton, and Reedsburg, the Weather Service said.
Madison should see mostly sunny skies, a high near 89, light and variable wind becoming northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph, and a 70% chance for showers and storms, mainly after 3 p.m., with possible rain totals of a quarter- to half-inch.
The chance for showers and storms continues at 70% overnight, mainly before 11 p.m., with possible rain totals of a quarter- to half-inch, as the low falls to around 68.
Friday’s forecast features a 20% chance for showers and storms, mainly between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., mostly sunny skies, a high near 86 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
After a low overnight Friday into Saturday around 64, Saturday will see a 20% chance for showers and storms after 1 p.m., mostly sunny skies, a high near 87 and calm wind becoming northwest winds around 5 mph in the afternoon.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms are 30% Saturday night, 20% Sunday, 20% Monday night, 20% Tuesday, and 40% Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Sunday, sunny Monday, mostly sunny Tuesday, and partly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 82, 85, 86 and 88, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 65, 61, 64 and 69.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts continued hot and humid weather, scattered storms late in the day Thursday, scattered showers and storms overnight, possible isolated storms Friday, a possible stray storm Saturday, possible isolated storms Sunday and again Tuesday, and a possible few storms Wednesday.
Tsaparis said Madison should see highs Thursday through Wednesday near 90, 87, 87, 85, 87, 90 and 90, and overnight lows around 67, 66, 66, 64, 68 and 70.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 90 at 3:56 p.m., 8 degrees above the normal high and 10 degrees below the record high of 100 for July 8, set in 1936.
Monday’s low in Madison was 66 at 3:06 a.m., 5 degrees above the normal low and 23 degrees above the record low of 43 for July 8, set in 1972.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s July total at 2.17 inches, 1.05 inches above normal. Madison’s meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total stayed at 7.24 inches, 1.58 inches above normal. The 2020 total stayed at 20.85 inches, 3.36 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for July 8 is 2.6 inches in 1949.
From the archives: Deadly tornado leveled Barneveld in 1984
Barneveld aerial, 1984
Barneveld car lot, 1984
Lutheran church in Barneveld, 1984
Barneveld tornado wreckage, 1984
Barneveld tornado, view of downtown, 1984
Barneveld aftermath, 1984
Barneveld tornado rescue, 1984
Barneveld tornado devastation, 1984
Barneveld tornado, 1984
Barneveld power line, 1984
Barneveld aerial view, 1984
Barneveld damage, 1984
Barneveld tornado aerial, 1984
Barneveld town meeting, 1984
Arneson home, 1984
Sweep through town, 1984
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!