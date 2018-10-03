Severe thunderstorms are developing in northern Wisconsin and states to the west, with storms possible in Madison Wednesday night.
The National Weather Service said a strong cold front pushing through the state is the source of the bad weather, with the chance for an isolated tornado, damaging winds and large hail.
Temperatures are expected to drop 35 degrees in the overnight hours down to 47, and only rise to 57 on Thursday.
Rain and storms are possible through the weekend into next week.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Wednesday night: A 90 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 47. Winds gusting up to 30 mph. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.
- Thursday: Sunny, high near 57.
- Thursday night: An 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 a.m., low around 47. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible.
- Friday: An 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 63. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.
- Friday night: A 90 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 56. Up to an inch of rain is possible.
- Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 61.
- Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of showers, low around 47.
- Sunday: A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 60.
- Sunday night: An 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 55.
- Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 73.
- Monday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 61.
- Tuesday: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 71.