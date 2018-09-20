The timing of a cold front moving through Wisconsin could be good news for areas that have suffered from severe storms in recent weeks.
The National Weather Service said the cold front will move through southern Wisconsin late Thursday night, reducing the risk of the storms becoming severe.
The slight risk of severe storms is mainly toward the Wisconsin Dells and Montello areas, with damaging winds and large hail being the main hazards.
Once the front moves through, temperatures will take a nose dive.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Thursday night: A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., low around 62. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is expected, more in storms. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.
- Friday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m., temperatures falling to around 61 by 5 p.m. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.
- Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 44.
- Saturday: Sunny, high near 65.
- Saturday night: Mostly clear, low around 47.
- Sunday: Sunny, high near 70.
- Sunday night: Mostly clear, low around 51.
- Monday: Sunny, high near 73.
- Monday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 58.
- Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 69.
- Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 47.
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high near 66.