Several days of sunshine and dry weather should help southern Wisconsin dry out, with the next chance for the area to see rain Saturday night and Sunday, according to forecasters.
Wednesday’s forecast features partly sunny skies, a high near 81 and calm wind becoming northwest winds around 5 miles per hour in the morning, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 59, Thursday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 77 and east winds around 5 mph.
After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 57, look for sunny skies, a high near 80 and southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph Friday.
After an overnight low Friday into Saturday around 58, Saturday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 79 and east winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms return at 20 percent Saturday night, 40 percent Sunday and Sunday night and 30 percent Monday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Sunday, and mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday, with highs near 78, 75 and 75, and lows Saturday night through Monday night around 62, 60 and 56.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans also forecasts several days of dry weather with plenty of sunshine, a few possible showers on Sunday, a few showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night, and scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday.
Borremans said skies over Madison should be partly sunny Wednesday, cloudy with increasing sunshine Thursday, mostly sunny Friday, mostly to partly sunny Saturday, mostly cloudy Sunday, cloudy with increasing sunshine Monday, mostly to partly sunny Tuesday, and mostly cloudy next Wednesday, with highs near 82, 77, 80, 80, 77, 75, 76 and 72, and overnight lows around 57, 55, 57, 61, 58, 55, 59 and 55.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 78 at 6:10 p.m., 3 degrees above the normal high and 14 degrees below the record high of 92 for June 4, set in 1934.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 52 at 2:39 a.m., the normal low and 17 degrees above the record low of 35 for June 4, set in 1982.
Officially, 0.53 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, boosting Madison’s June and meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total to 1 inch, 0.41 inches above normal. The 2019 total rose to 16.81 inches, 12.42 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for June 4 is 2.77 inches in 1953.