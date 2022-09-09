 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Generally fair. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics