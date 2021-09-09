 Skip to main content
Sep. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

