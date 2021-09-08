Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Madison. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
