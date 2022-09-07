Madison's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
