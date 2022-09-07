 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

