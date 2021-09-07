For the drive home in Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
