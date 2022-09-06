Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Mostly clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
