This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Madison will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
