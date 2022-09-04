Sep. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Madison. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.