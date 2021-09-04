For the drive home in Madison: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Sunday. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Sunny skies should be the rule for several days starting Sunday, with seasonable temperatures, according to forecasters.
