 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Sunday. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: UW's Joe Tippmann talks about Graham Mertz's play in opening loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics