Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.