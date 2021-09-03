 Skip to main content
Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Madison. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Local Weather

