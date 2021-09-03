This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Madison. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
High winds, large hail, brief tornado, flooding rain possible Friday as stormy weather continues for Wisconsin
Multiple rounds of storms are expected through the weekend, with heat index values soaring into the lower 100s for southern Wisconsin on Saturday, according to forecasters.
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
For the drive home in Madison: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a ver…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. There is a 40% chance of …
For the drive home in Madison: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Madison fo…
Look for highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s, with no severe weather over the next week, according to forecasters.
While we still lack the ability to accurately forecast hurricane intensity, our understanding of how hurricanes evolve has grown substantially.
Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today.…
Highs in the 70s and overnight lows mostly in the 50s are predicted for southern Wisconsin for the next week.
Sunny skies should be the rule for several days starting Sunday, with seasonable temperatures, according to forecasters.