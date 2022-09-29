Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
