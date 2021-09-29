 Skip to main content
Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

