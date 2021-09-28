Madison's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Southern Wisconsin will see gorgeous early fall weather for the next week, with highs mostly in the mid-70s to 80 and plenty of sunshine, while it will be dry after some showers and thunderstorms on Friday.
Southern Wisconsin will see highs in the upper 70s and low 80s for the last days of September, according to forecasters.
