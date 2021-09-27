 Skip to main content
Sep. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

