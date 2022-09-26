For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
