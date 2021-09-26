 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Sep. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Ryder Cup fans gathered at the No. 1 tee box provide energy prior to the start of Sunday Singles matches

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics