This evening's outlook for Madison: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Sep. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
