 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics