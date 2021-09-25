 Skip to main content
Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

